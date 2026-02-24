2/24/26: Overcast and Chilly Evening in Rutherford at 45°F, Winds to 11 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 45.1°F. Winds are blowing at 11.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 48°F, with winds hitting up to 18 mph under persistent overcast skies. The lowest temperature recorded this morning was 17.1°F. Throughout the day, there was almost no chance of precipitation, standing at 1%, and indeed no rainfall was observed.

Tonight, the overcast conditions are expected to continue, with temperatures expected to drop slightly to a low of 43.5°F. Winds will continue at a similar pace, with speeds up to 18 mph. The chance of rain remains low at 1%.

Residents should anticipate steady weather conditions with no significant change in temperature or precipitation. No weather alerts or warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 48°F Low 17°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 45°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 5:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 48°F 17°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 43°F Rain: moderate Thursday 59°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 60°F 37°F Clear sky Saturday 67°F 42°F Clear sky Sunday 68°F 47°F Overcast Monday 70°F 47°F Drizzle: light

