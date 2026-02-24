2/24/26: Overcast and Chilly Evening in Rutherford at 45°F, Winds to 11 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 45.1°F. Winds are blowing at 11.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 48°F, with winds hitting up to 18 mph under persistent overcast skies. The lowest temperature recorded this morning was 17.1°F. Throughout the day, there was almost no chance of precipitation, standing at 1%, and indeed no rainfall was observed.
Tonight, the overcast conditions are expected to continue, with temperatures expected to drop slightly to a low of 43.5°F. Winds will continue at a similar pace, with speeds up to 18 mph. The chance of rain remains low at 1%.
Residents should anticipate steady weather conditions with no significant change in temperature or precipitation. No weather alerts or warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|48°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|57°F
|43°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|59°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|60°F
|37°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|67°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|68°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|70°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
