Where to See Christmas Lights in 2023

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list.

Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill – You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of Lights on Old Charlotte and Lights on Sparrow Street. Chad Hoover began the display with Lights on Charlotte and then moved to Spring Hill. Now, after moving to Chapel Hill, you can enjoy the combination of both displays in one location. You can find Hoover Lights at 1390 Neil Road, Chapel Hill.

Princeton Hills in Brentwood – This neighborhood located off Franklin Road in Brentwood embraces lighting up for Christmas. Take a drive through the expansive neighborhood into Woodway. Both neighborhoods are located on Franklin Road in Brentwood.

The Grzegorczyk Family Display in Spring Hill – This is the 13th year for this annual light show & food drive. Light show begins nightly at dark and you can tune into 87.9 FM for music. Display is located at 1510 Charleston Park, Spring Hill. Place your food donations in the Sleigh on the front lawn to be given to The Well Outreach.

Franktown Festival of Lights – Back again for another year, it’s a mile of Christmas lights that will delight everyone in the family. You can tour the light display at the Williamson County Agricultural Center for $30 a car.

Franklin Holiday Lights Trolley Tour – Grab your friends and family and create your own holiday tradition on the Trolley Tour beginning at The Factory in Franklin.

The Dancing Lights of Christmas – The light display, at 945 E Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon is the largest drive-thru music and light display in the area. For more information go here.

Chad’s Winter Wonderland – Featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC, Chad’s Winter Wonderland is located at 791 E Old LaGuardo Rd., Lebanon, TN 37987. Cost is $20 per car. For more information on this light display, click here.

Gaylord Opryland Hotel – Offers the ultimate light display featuring 2 million lights. After taking a stroll outside, go inside for more holiday displays and lights. Note: Effective now thru Jan. 2 for capacity management, resort campus access is restricted every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at noon. There are no restrictions prior to noon on weekends or Mon-Thu at this time.

Christmas on the Cumberland – Located in Clarksville, this display is a free walkthrough display. To learn more, click here.

Cheekwood – Their gardens are turned into a light display with one million lights for you to see. While visiting the area, take a stop in the mansion to see the 20-foot poinsettia tree. Don’t miss the reindeer and the hot chocolate stations. Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. For more information go here.

Lights on Logan – Features 35,295 lights synchronized to 368 channels of computerized animation you can catch every 20 minutes. The display is located at 2760 Logan Rd, Greenbrier, TN 37073 opening on December 1. For more information, click here.

Music City Lights Show – Launched in November 2015, Music City Light Show is a synchronized Christmas light display that plays from November 25th – December 28th from 5pm-9pm. When visiting, tune in to 91.5 FM. The display is located at 5361 Skip Jack Drive, Antioch. Find more information here.

Springfield’s Winter Wonderland -Drive through thousands of lights and more than a dozen holiday scenes. They will also offer a walk-thru event this year as well. It will be open from Dec. 9 – 23 at J. Travis Price Park, 4155 Wilks Road, Springfield, admission is free.

