Nashville International Airport Shares Tips for Seamless Travel this Holiday Season

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is gearing up to assist passengers in reaching their destinations this holiday season. Travelers taking to the skies are encouraged to consider these tips for a seamless travel experience:

· Take advantage of our new short-term parking! To alleviate congestion, visitors coming to retrieve family or friends are offered the choice of complimentary or reduced-rate parking in the terminal garages, with rates varying based on their duration of stay:

0 – 30 minutes

30 – 45 minutes

45 – 60 minutes

60 – 90 minutes

90 – 120 minutes

120+ minutes $0

$5

$10

$20

$25

$30

· Utilize the new cell lot. Our cell lot located at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike remains a complimentary option for drivers awaiting the arrival of their loved one. The new lot provides ample space and digital signage that displays real-time updates on incoming flights. Please allow 20-30 minutes from landing time for your loved one to reach the curb. Click here for more information and helpful tips.

· Sign up for BNA Text Alerts. Click on BNA Text Alerts at the top of flynashville.com for valuable tips and updates, ensuring a smooth travel experience to BNA with the latest traffic information.

· Take alternate routes to BNA. Familiarize yourself with all the routes to BNA – such as 216A, 216B, and Murfreesboro Pike – especially during heavy travel periods. Note: The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has initiated the relocation of Donelson Pike eastward. A segment of the former Donelson Pike is currently closed, with traffic redirected to a new section of Donelson Pike where a new traffic light has been installed.

· Arrive early. Give yourself plenty of time to park, check in, and get to your gate.

· Allow extra time for parking. BNA has six parking options to choose from. If parking in valet, passengers coming from I-40 will only be able to access this area from Exit 216B. Check parking details and availability here.

· Check the status of your flight before arriving at BNA. We are advising passengers to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.

· Pack smart. Familiarize yourself with TSA’s Top Travel Tips for a more efficient travel experience.