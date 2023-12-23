OBITUARY: Mariann Moorer Worthington

Mariann Moorer Worthington passed away on December 18, 2023, at 93 years old.

Mariann Moorer was born to Emmett Lewis Moorer and Mary Tatum Moorer on July 18, 1930, in Centreville Mississippi. The area of South Mississippi was the home of her mother’s ancestors for over a hundred years.

The family moved to her father’s hometown, Henning Tennessee when Mariann was 5 years old. She grew up attending the Baptist Church. Mariann graduated from Ripley High School and attended Murray State University.

She moved to Memphis where she worked at a bank, then became a stewardess- now known as a flight attendant for Chicago and Southern Airways which later became Delta Airlines. Mariann met and married Thomas Williford Worthington in 1955. They moved to Murfreesboro Tennessee where they reared 3 daughters: Suzanne Walters (Kevin), Elizabeth Nichols (Jack) and Lucie Gory (Bruce).

The family were members of First Presbyterian Church where Mariann taught the 4-year-old Sunday School class for many years. Mariann was a 50-year member of Colonel Hardy Murfree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, member of Daughters of American Colonists, and member of Charity Circle.

Mariann and Tom moved to Beech Grove TN where they lived for over 20 years and were members of Beech Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. After moving back to Murfreesboro in 2017 to Adams Place, Mariann had been living in Birmingham AL for the last 16 months.

Mariann was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Worthington, parents, and brother Tate Moorer.

She is survived by the previously mentioned daughters and 5 grandchildren: Thomas Webster Walters, Adam Randolph Alsup, Clayton Worthington Walters, George Isaac Smith, and Madeline Smith Huerkamp and 3 great-grandchildren: Hazel Smith, Zeke Smith, and Maddux Alsup and brother Emmett Lewis Moorer Jr. and sister, Emily Moorer Suggs.

A private graveside service will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials may be made to: Charity Circle, PO Box 11128, Murfreesboro TN 37129 or Old Grove Cemetery, c/o Beech Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, PO Box 26, Beechgrove TN 37018, or to a charity of one’s choice.

