Hurricane Delta will bring life-threatening storm surge along portions of the northern Gulf Coast Friday, reports NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center.
On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the central Gulf of Mexico Thursday and move inland Friday afternoon or Friday night, producing 5 to 10 inches of rain for southwest into south central Louisiana and 3 to 6 inches of rain for east Texas into northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas and western Mississippi
For Middle Tennessee, NWS is predicting that Hurricane Delta will bring rain this weekend.
Friday forecast: 30% chance of showers after 1pm with showers likely on Friday night. Cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday forecast: showers likely after 1pm with a possibility of a thunderstorm Saturday night. Mostly cloudy all day with a high near 76 and low around 66 Saturday night.
Sunday forecast: 50% percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 and low around 65.
“Since it’s been so dry the past few weeks, this rainfall should thankfully not cause much in the way of flooding issues,” NWS says.
More on Hurricane Delta from the National Hurricane Center:
- At 7 a.m. CDT Thursday, the center of Hurricane Delta was located over the Gulf of Mexico about 425 miles (685 km) south of Cameron, Louisiana. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h).
- Reports from the Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts – a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). Strengthening is forecast to occur, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again by Thursday night. Some weakening is forecast when Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday.