Hurricane Delta will bring life-threatening storm surge along portions of the northern Gulf Coast Friday, reports NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center.

On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the central Gulf of Mexico Thursday and move inland Friday afternoon or Friday night, producing 5 to 10 inches of rain for southwest into south central Louisiana and 3 to 6 inches of rain for east Texas into northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas and western Mississippi

For Middle Tennessee, NWS is predicting that Hurricane Delta will bring rain this weekend.

Friday forecast: 30% chance of showers after 1pm with showers likely on Friday night. Cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday forecast: showers likely after 1pm with a possibility of a thunderstorm Saturday night. Mostly cloudy all day with a high near 76 and low around 66 Saturday night.

Sunday forecast: 50% percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 and low around 65.

“Since it’s been so dry the past few weeks, this rainfall should thankfully not cause much in the way of flooding issues,” NWS says.

More on Hurricane Delta from the National Hurricane Center: