MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are trying to identify two men who stole tens of thousands of dollars from a victim as part of a credit card scheme.

The men are compromising bank accounts, applying for new debit cards, and having them sent to a vacant residence in Nashville.

A Knoxville man reported charges and withdrawals to his bank account totaling $100,000 in Murfreesboro, Nashville, Antioch, and Shelbyville. More than $23,000 was made to the victim’s bank account in Murfreesboro in a single day, on Sept. 13, 2020.

The individuals made purchases and withdraw cash at three Murfreesboro Walmart locations, gas stations, and Regions banks.

At the banks, the men typically walk to the ATM, withdraw money, and then walk away before getting in a vehicle parked a distance away. However, in one of the fraudulent withdrawals, one of the suspects was captured on surveillance pulling into a Regions Bank ATM lane in a white 4-Door Mercedes C300. It did not have a tag.

If you know who these men are or have any information that could help solve this case, please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email [email protected]