WEATHER 10-7-10-2024 Cooler, Still Dry

Well, we are settled into a Fall-like pattern, which is pretty much the theme for at least the next 2 weeks. Cooler weather with dry air settles in Sunday night. This weekend looks to be warmer before real fall temperatures move in. Unfotunately, there is no rain in the forecast either.
Those looking to visit Florida should be monitoring Hurricane Milton this week.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 49. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 50. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 50.
