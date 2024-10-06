Vols Come Up Short in 19-14 Loss at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 4/4 Tennessee fell to Arkansas, 19-14, in a low-scoring affair on the road at DWR Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday night.

After falling behind 14-3 in the third quarter, the Razorbacks scored the final 16 points of the game to pull out the victory and hand the Volunteers their first loss of the season, snapping a six-game winning streak in the process.

A last-ditch effort on the final drive came up just short as the Volunteers were stopped on fourth-and-5 from the 21-yard line on the final play of the game.

UT’s defense put forth another solid effort but came up one stop short as Arkansas scored on their final possession of the game to pull ahead for the first time in the second half. The Vols racked up seven tackles for loss, led by James Pearce Jr. (2.0) and Arion Carter (1.5), who were two of nine different players to post at least half a tackle for loss.

Despite the offensive struggles overall, Dylan Sampson was a bright spot once again. The junior running back recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing performance of the year and the eighth of his career, finishing with a career-high 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Source: UT Sports

