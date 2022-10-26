Warren County Wildfires ‘Under Control’ Reports Sheriff

A wildfire in Warren County that began on Monday appears to be under control, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department reports. First responders across numerous counties have worked around the clock to fight the blaze, including the Tennessee National Guard which provided two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters on October 25.

Around 9:30am Tuesday, one Blackhawk helicopter departed from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base with a Bambi Bucket used to provide hundreds of gallons of water to fight wildfires. The aircraft made multiple trips into the affected area dropping hundreds of gallons of water from the air. Bambi Buckets are a specialized bucket system suspended from a helicopter to deliver water for aerial firefighting. Each bucket has a release valve on the bottom which is controlled by the helicopter crew.

Around 6:45pm Tuesday, the Warren County Sheriff’s reported that the fire appeared to be under control.

The wildfire began Monday in Isha. Warren County Deputies were dispatched to 951 Isha Lane in McMinnville in response to an individual that had been banned from the premises and had set up camp with a fire on their property. Officers responded to find an uncontained fire, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook.