Vandy Drops Road Contest at Florida 38-14

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (October 7, 2023) — Vanderbilt fell 38-14 to Florida on the road Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Florida scored three unanswered touchdowns Saturday as the Commodores were unable to pull out a win in Gainesville.

After Florida jumped out to an early lead, Ken Seals found Will Sheppard for an 85-yard touchdown to even the score at 7-7. The 85-yard touchdown reception matched the fourth-longest in program history.

The play is also the longest reception since 1992 when Marcus Wilson found Clarence Sevillian for 88 yards against Tennessee.

Sheppard finished with three catches for a season-high 107 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Vanderbilt and Florida were even at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Gators scored the next three touchdowns to lead 28-7 before Vandy returned to the end zone.

This time it was junior Richie Hoskins on the receiving end of another Seals touchdown toss. Hoskins caught a 21-yard pass from Seals for Hoskins’ first career touchdown.

Seals finished 19-of-34 for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

The Commodores cut it to 28-14 with the score in the third quarter, but Florida responded with a touchdown and field goal in the final quarter to win the game 38-14.

Vanderbilt returns home to host top-ranked Georgia on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on CBS.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

