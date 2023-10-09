Nashville SC Earns Point in Last Regular Season Road Match



Chester, Pa. (Oct. 7, 2023)– Nashville SC (12W-10L-10D, 46 pts) earned a valuable point on the road as it battled to a scoreless draw at Subaru Park in its last road match of the regular season. Nashville SC’s 11th shutout of the season tied LAFC and CF Montréal’s record for third-most clean sheets in the league.

Joe Said No: Joe Willis made three critical saves in the first half and two in the second to maintain a clean sheet. Willis and Nashville SC’s backline have allowed the fewest goals in the league this season at 29 in 32 matches.

Home Sweet Home: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park to host its final two opponents of the 2023 MLS regular season, New England Revolution on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. CT, followed by a Decision Day meeting with New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Oct. 21. Tickets are available for purchase at nashvillesc.com/tickets.

Source: Nashville SC

