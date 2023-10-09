TSU Leads From Start to Finish in 27-20 Victory Against Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. (10-7-2023, – Tennessee State got on the scoreboard first and never trailed on the way to a 27-20 win over Kennesaw State Saturday afternoon on the road at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

The victory improved Tennessee State’s record to 3-2 on the season while the Owls fell to 1-5.

Jordan Gant totaled 105 yards to lead the Tigers’ ground attack and added two touchdowns in the game, picking up 5.8 yards per carry along the way. Draylen Ellis also tacked on 13 yards on the ground.

Da’Shon Davis reeled in three catches for 59 yards.

Jeremiah Josephs led the Tennessee State defensive effort, collecting seven tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception. Terrell Allen added eight tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one forced fumble and Eriq George had five tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in the win.

Source: TSU Sports

More Sports News