Monsters won’t steal Halloween in Rutherford County, vows Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Erwin of the Community Services Unit.

That’s why the Sheriff’s Office and Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency are sponsoring the contact-free “Halloween 2020 Grab and Go.”

The free event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween night Oct. 31 at Blackman Middle School’s parking lot at 3945 Blaze Drive in Murfreesboro.

Families can dress up in their Halloween costumes and drive through a display of booths and trunks with Halloween scenes. The booths and trunks will be 6 feet away from the vehicles so there will be no contact.

Tables at each booth will have pre-bagged candy for the people in the cars to grab and go to the next scene.

“This is a safe alternative to trick or treating that allows kids to get dressed up, get candy and celebrate Halloween with their families,” Erwin said.

Business or community organizations who would like to participate may contact Erwin at 615-904-3019 or [email protected] as soon as possible to reserve a space.

Each sponsor will have a 10-foot-by-10-foot area to create their scene. There is no cost for the booth but the sponsor must supply pre-bagged candy. Sponsors may include promotional materials in the bags.

Besides the booths, there will be other Halloween surprises.

“There will be a mad scientist running around,” Erwin said. “If you can tell the number on the back of his coat, you get an extra prize.”

A masked greeter will hand each family a card for a scavenger hunt. If a family locates all items, they will earn a special gift at the end.

“This will be a quality experience for the whole family,” Erwin said. “They will be looking for the scavenger hunt clues and create family memories.”