Connected Summer Break: Apps to Beat the Summer Slide

Summer break should feel like a break. It should be full of pool days, popsicles, family trips, and long afternoons that do not run on a school bell schedule. But for many families, it also comes with a familiar concern: the “summer slide,” when students lose some of the reading and math progress they built during the school year.

The good news is that summer learning does not have to look like extra homework. With the right mix of educational apps, creative tools, and hands-on activities, families can keep kids curious and learning without making summer feel like school.

At United Communications, we know reliable internet can open the door to more than entertainment. It can help families explore, create, and keep young minds active all summer long.

What You’ll Learn in This Article:

Why small, consistent learning moments can help kids stay sharp over summer break

Which educational and creativity apps are worth adding to your summer routine

How to mix screen time with hands-on activities that build reading, math, and problem-solving skills

Simple ways to make summer learning feel fun, flexible, and age-appropriate

Why Summer Learning Matters

Experts have long used the term “summer slide” to describe the learning loss that can happen when academic skills go unused for weeks at a time. Reading fluency can dip and math facts can get rusty. When school begins in the fall, students may have to spend valuable time reviewing material they have already mastered.

That does not mean summer needs to be packed with rigid lessons. In fact, short bursts of meaningful practice are often more realistic and more effective for busy families. Ten to 20 minutes of reading, math, creative play, or problem-solving with a fun educational app a few times a week can go a long way toward helping kids hold onto what they learned during the school year.

Educational Apps That Keep Kids Thinking

The best summer learning apps are the ones kids will actually want to open. Effective apps usually blend skill-building with play, give families some flexibility, and meet kids where they are. To help you narrow down the digital noise, here are several standout tools that balance education with engagement.

Khan Academy Kids

For younger learners, Khan Academy Kids is a solid choice for building early reading, math, and foundational study skills. The app includes games, storybooks, and lessons designed for elementary school learners.

iOS: Khan Academy Kids

Android: Khan Academy Kids

ABCMouse

ABCMouse is a good fit for families looking for one app that covers reading, math, art, music, and more. It is designed for children ages 2 to 8 and offers a wide range of structured learning activities that can help keep younger students engaged over the summer.

iOS: ABCMouse

Android: ABCMouse

Prodigy Math

For kids who respond well to games, Prodigy Math turns math practice into an adventure. The app builds skill practice into quests, rewards, and gameplay, which can make math feel more fun and less like an assignment.

iOS: Prodigy Math Game

Android: Prodigy Math: Kids Game

Epic

Epic is a popular digital reading platform for kids, with access to books, audiobooks, and read-to-me titles. It is a strong option for encouraging independent reading and letting children explore topics that match their interests.

iOS: Epic – Kids’ Books & Reading

Android: Epic – Kids’ Books & Reading

PBS KIDS Games

PBS KIDS Games offers hundreds of educational games built around familiar characters, making it a useful app for younger elementary students. The app is designed to make learning feel playful while reinforcing skills in areas like math, reading, and science.

iOS: PBS KIDS Games

Android: PBS KIDS Games

Creativity Apps That Build More Than Academic Skills

Summer is also a great time to focus on creativity, experimentation, and curiosity. Those experiences matter too. When kids make, design, draw, or invent, they are still strengthening problem-solving, communication, and critical-thinking skills.

ScratchJr

ScratchJr introduces younger children to coding by letting them create their own interactive stories and games. It helps build problem-solving, sequencing, and storytelling skills in a format that encourages creativity instead of passive screen time.

iOS: ScratchJr

Android: ScratchJr

LEGO Builder

LEGO Builder is an interactive tool for kids who like to build and think spatially. The official app offers digital building instructions and a 3D experience that lets users zoom, rotate, and follow along step by step, which can support focus, visual thinking, and hands-on creativity.

iOS: LEGO Builder: 3D Instructions

Android: LEGO Builder: 3D Instructions

Quick, Draw!

Quick, Draw! brings an interactive twist to learning by asking kids to sketch an object while a neural network tries to guess what they are drawing. It is a simple way to spark creativity while also introducing children to the idea of machine learning.

Web: Quick, Draw!

Solfegio

Band and choir don’t have to be limited to the school year. Solfeg.io helps kids extend music learning over the summer by teaching music theory through the songs they already know and love.

iOS: Solfegio

Android: Solfegio

Don’t Forget the Off-Screen Learning

Not every summer learning activity needs to happen on a screen. In fact, some of the best routines pair a digital tool with a real-world activity.

After a reading app session, ask your child to retell the story at dinner. If they’re playing a math game, ask them to help you measure ingredients in the kitchen. If they’re spending time on a creativity app, challenge them to build something offline with cardboard, markers, and tape.

A few easy ideas:

Keep a summer curiosity journal for drawing, writing prompts, and new words

Try a weekly family reading challenge with prizes and themed library trips

Use everyday errands to practice math, budgeting, and estimation

The Goal Is Progress, Not Perfection

Families do not need to recreate the classroom at home to help kids keep learning over the summer. A few good tools, a little consistency, and room for curiosity can make a real difference.

The best summer learning plan is the one your family will actually use. Maybe that means 15 minutes of reading before heading to the pool or a LEGO building activity on a rainy afternoon. However you approach it, summer can be a season for discovery as much as downtime.

At United Communications, we believe the right connection can help families do more of what matters, whether that is streaming movie night, working from home, or helping kids stay inspired between school years. Stay tuned for the next installment in our Connected Summer Break series on getting your family road trip ready.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email