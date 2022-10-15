Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 9, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 9 to October 14, 2022.

Mark Your Calendars For Cheatham County Free Dump Day for Residents The County Mayor’s Office along with the Solid Waste Department announces a free dump day for residents in October. Read more.

Register Today to be in the Ashland City Christmas Parade We know it’s not even Halloween yet, but it’s time to register your float for the 2022 Ashland City Christmas Parade! Read more.

Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar Wins 2022 MLS Golden Boot Landon Donovan MLS MVP frontrunner Hany Mukhtar secured the league’s honor of the 2022 MLS Golden Boot, presented by Audi after scoring a league-high 23 goals. Mukhtar becomes the first Nashville SC player and first German player in league history to win the award. Read more.

Mark Your Calendar for the 12th Annual Tennessee Beer, Wine and Shine Festival Make plans to attend the 12th annual Tennessee Beer, Wine and Shine Festival held at Two Rivers Mansion (3130 McGavock Pike Nashville, TN 37214) on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Read more.

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at [email protected] and we will check it out. Read more.

Coming Soon:Boo Fest in Downtown Dickson

Every year on the last Saturday in October the tiny ghosts and ghouls come out to play in Downtown Dickson. Read more.

8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee

Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch and middle Tennessee has some fantastic pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? Read more.