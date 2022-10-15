Saturday, October 15, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeNewsTop Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 9, 2022
FeaturedNews

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 9, 2022

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
0
0

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 9 to October 14, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • Loretta Lynn Laid to Rest on her Ranch in Hurricane Mills
    Country legend, Loretta Lynn was buried on Friday, October 7th, reports WKRN. Read more.

  • Register Today to be in the Ashland City Christmas Parade
    We know it’s not even Halloween yet, but it’s time to register your float for the 2022 Ashland City Christmas Parade! Read more.

  • Mark Your Calendars For Cheatham County Free Dump Day for Residents
    The County Mayor’s Office along with the Solid Waste Department announces a free dump day for residents in October. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

Previous articleTop 5 SEC Matchups for Week 7 (and Where to Watch)
Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.