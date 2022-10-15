Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 9, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 9 to October 14, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
Loretta Lynn Laid to Rest on her Ranch in Hurricane Mills
Country legend, Loretta Lynn was buried on Friday, October 7th, reports WKRN. Read more.
Register Today to be in the Ashland City Christmas Parade
We know it’s not even Halloween yet, but it’s time to register your float for the 2022 Ashland City Christmas Parade! Read more.
Mark Your Calendars For Cheatham County Free Dump Day for Residents
The County Mayor’s Office along with the Solid Waste Department announces a free dump day for residents in October. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at [email protected] and we will check it out. Read more.
Mark Your Calendar for the 12th Annual Tennessee Beer, Wine and Shine Festival
Make plans to attend the 12th annual Tennessee Beer, Wine and Shine Festival held at Two Rivers Mansion (3130 McGavock Pike Nashville, TN 37214) on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Read more.
Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar Wins 2022 MLS Golden Boot
Landon Donovan MLS MVP frontrunner Hany Mukhtar secured the league’s honor of the 2022 MLS Golden Boot, presented by Audi after scoring a league-high 23 goals. Mukhtar becomes the first Nashville SC player and first German player in league history to win the award. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Coming Soon:Boo Fest in Downtown Dickson
Every year on the last Saturday in October the tiny ghosts and ghouls come out to play in Downtown Dickson. Read more.
8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee
Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch and middle Tennessee has some fantastic pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? Read more.
City of Dickson Issues Burn Ban
As dry conditions persist, with little to no humidity, the City of Dickson has issued a ban on all outdoor burning effective immediately until the area receives significant rainfall. Read more.
Maury County Source
The History and Evolution of Mount Pleasant Grille
Located next to the Maury County Museum, the Mount Pleasant Grille (100 South Main Street), has been serving great Southern food with an upscale twist since December 2007. Read more.
PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events – PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin. Read more.
Close to Home Favorites: Local Coffee Shops
We all need that morning boost of coffee and sometimes even that midday pick-me-up of caffeine. Lucky for us, Maury County is full of great local coffee shops ready to provide us energy and with great flavor! Read more.
Robertson County Source
Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield
What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.
After 21 Years, Colin Reed will Step Down as CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. announced Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Colin Reed will transition to Executive Chairman of the Company after more than 21 years as CEO. Read more.
Bring Your Whole Family to Trick-or-Treat on the Square in Downtown Springfield This Halloween
Mark your calendar for Trick-or-Treat on the Square in downtown Springfield on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 10:00 am- 4:00 pm. Read more.
Rutherford Source
- Shoplifters Arrested in Murfreesboro After Vandalizing Merchandise and Resisting Arrest
Two shoplifters caused a disturbance inside the Old Fort Walmart, breaking bottles of wine and throwing packages of Halloween Cookies as loss prevention workers tried to detain them on Monday, Oct. 10. Read more.
- Nashville Spot Makes Southern Living’s 2022 List of Top 50 Best BBQ Joints in the South
Southern Living has released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”. Due to COVID-19, Southern Living skipped a few years in publishing this list; the last time Southern Living released this list was 2019. Read more.
- The Savannah Bananas to Bring “Baseball Circus” to Nashville
Maybe you’ve seen their viral videos but now you can see them in person- The Savannah Bananas are coming to Nashville. Read more.
Sumner County Source
6 Holiday Markets to Get the Holiday Season Started
There is nothing quite like getting a head start on Christmas shopping. Here are six holiday markets that feature local creators and boutiques. Read more.
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County! Read more.
Cirque Italia is Bringing an ‘Aquatic Spectacular’ to Sumner County Fairgrounds
Cirque Italia presents “Aquatic Spectacular” October 13 – 16 at the Sumner County Fairgrounds. Read more.
Williamson Source
American Idol Season 19 Runner-up Willie Spence Dies After Car Accident
Willie Spence, the runner-up on American Idol season 19 died Tuesday after a car accident at around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Marion County in East Tennessee reports NBC News. He was 23. Read more.
Franklin Farmers Market Must Move by January 2025
When Holladay Properties purchased The Factory in Franklin in 2021, one of the first questions of many was how it would affect Franklin Farmers Market (FFM). Read more.
Shuttered Spring Hill Ice Cream Shop to Re-open in Brentwood
A new ice cream shop is opening in Brentwood and its one you might be familiar with. Read more.
Wilson County Source
McDonald’s Iconic Halloween Pails to Return Oct. 18
Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — We heard you loud and clear… if spooky SZN doesn’t include McDonald’s Halloween Pails, then you don’t want it. Read more.
Vols Football Player Arrested on Felony Assault Charges
Vols’ starting safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested and charged with aggravated felony assault on Sunday. Read more.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Read more.