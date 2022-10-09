Sunday, October 9, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainmentThe Savannah Bananas to Bring "Baseball Circus" to Nashville
EntertainmentEventsFeaturedLocal LivingThings to Do

The Savannah Bananas to Bring “Baseball Circus” to Nashville

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
0

Maybe you’ve seen their viral videos but now you can see them in person- The Savannah Bananas are coming to Nashville.

Known as the “World Famous Baseball Circus” they will be at Horizon Park on June 2, 2023.

The team will travel to 32 cities in 2023. Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it’s tied.

Tickets will go on sale in April 2023, find them here. Group tickets for the June 2 game are on sale now at www.firsthorizonpark.com.

Never seen The Savannah Bananas. Take a look at one of their recent videos from a game.

Previous articleCelebrate Spooky Season at BOOze at the Zoo
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.