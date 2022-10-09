Nashville Spot Makes Southern Living’s 2022 List of Top 50 Best BBQ Joints in the South

Southern Living has released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”. Due to COVID-19, Southern Living skipped a few years in publishing this list; the last time Southern Living released this list was 2019.

In compiling the 2022 list, Southern Living noted that several bbq joints across the south have closed due to the pandemic.

Fifty restaurants are featured on the list. This year’s list includes quite a few spots in Texas but number 41 on the list is a Nashville spot – Peg Leg Porker.

In talking about the Nashville bbq joint, they shared, “In 2013, Carey Bringle brought West Tennessee-style barbecue to the heart of Nashville when he opened Peg Leg Porker in the Gulch. The response was so strong that he ended up adding an entire second floor with a broad dining room and balcony, then he installed a glass-walled aquarium-style smoker in the center of the downstairs patio. Dry rubbed ribs and pulled pork are still the specialties of the house, but the Yardbird—tender, juicy smoked chicken rubbed with the same secret blend as the ribs—is the real sleeper. Start things off with pimento cheese or a cup of bright red kool aid pickles, then round out your tray with hearty sides like gooey shells and cheese and smoked green beans studded with onion.”

If you want to pay a visit to Peg Leg Porker, find it at 903 Gleaves Street, Nashville.

Other Tennessee BBQ joints to make the list included: Helen’s Bar BQ in Brownsville, A&R Bar B Que in Memphis, Scott’s Barbecue in Lexington, Cozy Corner in Memphis and Charlie’s Vergos Rendezous in Memphis.

See the complete list here.