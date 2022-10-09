Smyrna Fire Department to Host an Open House October 16

Come out to the Smyrna Fire Department Fire Station 5 (2200 Rock Springs Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 1-5 pm for an Open House.

Enjoy a day of fun, food, and educational activities for the family.

Scheduled Events and Displays

911 Simulator

Apparatus and Safety Demonstrations

Inflatables

Smoke House

Sparky the Fire Dog

Free Hotdogs and Popcorn

