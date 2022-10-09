Sunday, October 9, 2022
Smyrna Fire Department to Host an Open House October 16
Smyrna Fire Department to Host an Open House October 16

Open House - Smyrna Fire Department

Come out to the Smyrna Fire Department Fire Station 5 (2200 Rock Springs Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 1-5 pm for an Open House.

Enjoy a day of fun, food, and educational activities for the family.

Scheduled Events and Displays
911 Simulator
Apparatus and Safety Demonstrations
Inflatables
Smoke House
Sparky the Fire Dog
Free Hotdogs and Popcorn

Click HERE for more information.

For more local events like the Smyrna Fire Department Open House visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

