Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week – October 3, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (09/28/22 to 10/05/22).
Here are some highlights this week.
- The Halloween season is here, with Hocus Pocus 2 as the most popular title in our chart.
- Netflix’s show Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ranks #2 this week, followed by Andor.
- Blonde, Interview with the Vampire, and The Greatest Beer Run Ever make the list for the first time.
Here are the top titles this week.
- Hocus Pocus 2- Disney +
- Dahmer -Monster :The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Andor- Disney +
- Lou- Netflix
- Blonde – Netflix
- The Lord of the Rings :The Rings of Power- Prime Video
- House of the Dragon – HBO Max
- X- Showtime
- Interview with the Vampire – Prime Video and AMC
- The Greatest Beer Run Ever – Apple +