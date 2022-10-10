6 Live Shows this Week- October 10, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 10 – October 16, 2022.

Noah Cyrus

Sunday, October 16, 8 pm

Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville

Noah Cyrus is the sister of Miley Cyrus who is making her own musical waves.Her current single “July” has reach 90 million global streams and counting, while “Lonely” has surpassed 35 million and was released with an effort to bring awareness around mental health.

Buy tickets here.

Post Malone

Sunday, October 16, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway,Nashville

Post Malone has announced the Twelve Carat Tour, an extensive 33-city outing across North America with special guest Roddy Ricch and it stops in Nashville this week.

Buy tickets here.

Stevie Nicks

Sunday, October 16, 8 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 First Avenue South, Nashville

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced the second leg of her highly anticipated 2022 tour. On October 16, Nicks will perform at Ascend Amphitheater with singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton as supporting act.

Buy tickets here.

Jason Aldean

Friday, October 14, 7:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Jason Aldean is having a hometown tour stop with special guests Chase Rice, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver.

Buy tickets here.

Diana Krall

Thursday, October 13, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way N, Nashville

Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two Grammy Awards, ten Juno® Awards and have earned nine Gold, three Platinum, and seven multi-Platinum albums. Her 1999 release of When I Look in Your Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks in the #1 position on Billboard’s Jazz chart, won two Grammy Awards, and went Platinum in the U.S. and Canada.

Buy tickets here.

Grand Ole Opry

Friday, October 14, 7 pm

Join in for a night of Opry Goes Pink, featuring Grammy Award winning Opry member Trisha Yearwood. Together with Susan G. Komen®, they will once again join in the fight against breast cancer with a night of country music and turn the Opry pink. Performances also include Opry members The Oak Ridge Boys and Mandy Barnett as well as Easton Corbin, and making her Opry debut, Miko Marks.

Buy tickets here.