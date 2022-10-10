Meet David Youree Elementary Third Grade Teacher Audra McLeod

By GRAYSON LEE MAXWELL

Rutherford County Schools

Audra Mcleod is a third-grade teacher at David Youree Elementary and was last year’s teacher of the year. In this week’s #RutherfordFaces, she sits down for a Q&A interview to talk about her inspiration for teaching and her purpose.

Q: How did you start your teaching career?

A: I’ve been teaching for over 20 years. I started in a fourth grade classroom, and just have always enjoyed elementary grades. I’ve spent most of my time in third grade. When I started college, I went into elementary education but then found my love in early childhood education. I did not come from a family of teachers, but my husband is an educator at MTSU.

Q: What makes the students of David Youree/RCS unique?

A: David Youree kids are just awesome. They come from all kinds of diverse backgrounds and abilities. At this school we give our kids what they need. We do such a good job of supporting each other and supporting our community. We have high expectations for our kids, but we also do a good job at giving them what they need to succeed.

Q: What do you love most about your job?

A: I love teaching children to read. I also love how I feel supported here — I am fulfilled, and I know I’m making a difference. I’ve worked in private schools and other settings. But here I’m needed. I have a heart for nurturing relationships. I love getting to know children and their families, but also my work family. I work hard to get to know all the teachers at our school and reach out. So that’s something I really enjoy.

Q: Anything else we should know about you?

A: My husband and I love traveling during the summer. We’ve been to Alaska and have done big road trips with our kids — I love creating experiences for them and seeing the world. I’m passionate about making sure children get what they need, whether its academics or actual needs. All means all. We’re going to do what is best for the kids.