Top 5 Stories From February 1, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 1, 2024.
Three people are under arrest following a search warrant that was executed on Tuesday, January 30 at a home on Scenic Drive in La Vergne. Read More.
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will hold a sobriety checkpoint from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. after the Super Bowl near Roselawn Cemetery on U.S. Highway 41/70 (New Nashville Highway). Read More.
Two brothers were charged after one allegedly fired rounds into the air during a fight Tuesday outside an almost empty Blackman High School parking lot, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said. Read More.
Middle Tennessee State University was recently recognized as among the “Best Online Master’s in Tennessee” in 2024 by Online Master’s Colleges, an online resource for prospective higher education students. Read more.
Eggs Up Grill, one of the fastest-growing and most successful breakfast, brunch and lunch concepts in the United States, is will open in Murfreesboro by Dr. Ron and Amy Fausnaught.