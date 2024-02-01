Three Arrested After Narcotics Seized at La Vergne Home

January 31, 2024 – Three people are under arrest following a search warrant that was executed on Tuesday, January 30 at a home on Scenic Drive in La Vergne.

The long-term drug investigation was handled by the La Vergne Narcotics Division. During the search, detectives seized a large amount of heroin, fentanyl, Xanax pills, THC gummies, marijuana, paraphernalia, and a number of pressed pills consistent with fentanyl. Several cars, cash, and two firearms were also seized. One of the guns was previously reported as stolen.

David Fricia Jr. and Andromeda Worrell were charged with possession of schedule 1 for resale, possession of schedule 4 for resale, simple possession of schedule 2, simple possession of schedule 6, drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of a stolen firearm, and maintaining a dwelling for facilitation of use or sale of drugs.

Nicholas Haggstrom was arrested and served with warrants from another agency.

Source: La Vergne Police