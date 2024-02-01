THP, Task Force to Set Sobriety Checkpoint After Super Bowl

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will hold a sobriety checkpoint from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. after the Super Bowl near Roselawn Cemetery on U.S. Highway 41/70 (New Nashville Highway).

They will be joined by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force members from law enforcement agencies throughout the county.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Shawn Boyd said people should enjoy the Super Bowl.

“We want everyone to be responsible and don’t drive after the Super Bowl if they’ve been drinking alcohol,” Boyd said. “We will look for those who are not responsible to keep those who do drive to be safe.”

Troopers, police officers and sheriff’s deputies will check taverns for drunk drivers from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. before the checkpoint.

Law enforcement officers will saturate high crash areas to prevent crashes.