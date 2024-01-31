Shots Fired in School Parking Lot After Basketball Game

January 31, 2024 – Two brothers were charged after one allegedly fired rounds into the air during a fight Tuesday outside an almost empty Blackman High School parking lot, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

The juvenile brothers were charged with reckless endangerment, carrying a weapon on school grounds and possession of a stolen gun, said Detective Andrea Butler. They are being held at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

One of the brothers was allegedly robbed by the victim last year, she said. Threats were made during the Blackman and Riverdale High School basketball game. A fight began outside after the game.

No injuries or damage occurred.

Neither brother is a student at Blackman, Riverdale or any other Rutherford County school. Both brothers were located at their home and later questioned and arrested.

“I appreciate the working relationship with Murfreesboro Police Department officers who apprehended the two suspects and made every effort to do a welfare check on the victim,” Butler said.

The victim’s parent was notified to meet with law enforcement officers on Wednesday.

A hearing for the suspects was set Wednesday afternoon in Juvenile Court.