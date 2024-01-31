SONIC Introduces Pulled Pork BBQ Cheeseburger and Totchos

January 29, 2024 – Get ready to embark on a flavor-packed journey at SONIC® Drive-In with new menu additions that will redefine your love for barbeque. Celebrating the best of BBQ piled on top of menu favorites, the Pulled Pork BBQ Cheeseburger, Pulled Pork BBQ Totchos, and the Pulled Pork Sandwich are available starting February 5 through March 31 at SONIC locations nationwide, though SONIC App users can get early access to these new craveable creations starting January 29.

Packed with flavor, the Pulled Pork BBQ Cheeseburger features a 100% pure beef patty topped with smoked pulled pork, signature cherrywood smoke sauce, crinkle-cut pickles and melty American cheese, all nestled within a toasted brioche bun. The Pulled Pork BBQ Cheeseburger is priced starting at $5.29 + tax.

Guests looking to satisfy their BBQuriousity can savor SONIC’s new take on totchos (also known as tot nachos) with Pulled Pork BBQ Totchos – crispy tots transformed into a BBQ delight, topped with tender pulled pork and cherrywood smoke sauce. A craveable twist on SONIC’s beloved tots, they are perfect for a hearty afternoon snack or alongside the Pulled Pork BBQ Cheeseburger. Pulled Pork BBQ Totchos are priced starting at $3.39 + tax.

Guests can also “meat” up with friends at the drive-in for a Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich – a large portion of smoked pulled pork smothered in cherrywood smoke sauce topped with crinkle cut pickles between a brioche bun. This tangy, smoky delight is a great value for just $3.99 + tax.

No barbeque is complete without something refreshing to wash down all that smoky flavor. Fans can now quench their thirst with SONIC’s new take on the viral “Dirty Drinks.” Whether rounding out a meal or grabbing a midday pick-me-up, soda sippers and connoisseurs can “Make It Dirty” by adding the sweet flavors of coconut, cream and lime to their favorite beverage.* As the Ultimate Drink Stop®, SONIC has thousands of unique drink options for guests to customize, including this new trendy combination.

Every time guests order a drink at SONIC, they’re supporting local public schools. Powered by the SONIC Foundation, SONIC donates a portion of all drink, slush, blast and shake sales to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning® initiative.** Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $27 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

* Add-ins cost extra; guests can “Make It Dirty” for an additional $1.30.

Source: Businesswire.com

More Eat & Drink