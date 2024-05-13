Nashville Soccer Club Falls 1-0 at Charlotte FC



CHARLOTTE, N.C. (May 11, 2024) – Nashville SC fell 1-0 to Charlotte FC following a lone second half goal by Patrick Agyemang at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night.

Shaq is back: For the first time since suffering a hip injury at LAFC on March 23, defender Shaq Moore returned to the pitch when he subbed on in the 74th minute.

Mr. Consistent: Nashville SC midfielder Dru Yearwood started his 11th consecutive match on Saturday night, making him the only Boy in Gold to start all of the club’s league matches, while logging 823 minutes.

Next up: The Boys in Gold return to GEODIS Park for two matches in four days, beginning Wednesday, May 15 against Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m. CT for API Heritage and 90’s Night. On Saturday, May 18 at 12:30 p.m. CT, Nashville SC will host Atlanta United FC as part of Major League Soccer Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire. The match will serve as Active Duty and Veterans Appreciation Day. Additionally, following Saturday’s match, Nashville SC’s Special Olympics Unified Team will face Atlanta United FC’s Unified Team on the GEODIS Park pitch.

Source: Nashville SC

