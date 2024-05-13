Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for May 12 through May 18

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday Through Friday: Riverrock Blvd will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation intermittently at Beasie Rd for roadway widening work. Road and bridge construction work over Stones River Greenway continues. The greenway trail will be closed around the existing Beasie Rd area until further notice due to bridge construction work over the greenway trail. There will be no through trail access between the Old Fort Park and Cason Trailhead. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Overhead Electric Line Installation Work (Veals Rd between Bradyville Pike and Double Springs Rd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Thursday: Middle Tennessee Electric service crews will be installing electric lines along Veals Rd between Bradyville Pike and Double Springs Rd. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Water Resource Department Sanitary Sewer Installation Work (Cason Ln just south of New Salem Hwy)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: City Water Resource Department contractor will be installing sanitary sewer line across Cason Ln just south of New Salem Hwy. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Bradyville Pike Utility Installation Work (just east of Parkview Terrace)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for a private development will be performing utility installation work across Bradyville Pike just east of Parkview Terrace. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Manson Pike Roadway Widening Work (between John Lee Ln and I-840)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for a private development will be installing turn lanes and curb and gutter along Manson Pike. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Robert Rose Dr Water Line Installation Work (just south of Willowoak Trl)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM: Contractor for a private development will be installing water line and tie-ins on Robert Rose Dr just south of Willowoak Trl. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Osborne Ln Gas Line Installation Work (near Throneberry Ln)

Expected Lane Shifts: Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Contractor for Atmos Energy will be installing gas lines and tie-ins on Osborne Ln near Throneberry Ln. There will be traffic shifts and minor interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Eastbound Medical Center Pkwy between Honeylocust Ln and Robert Rose Dr (roadway widening and traffic signal work)

2. Battleground Dr (pavement markings work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Survey- Median Jersey barrier catch basins

· (MM 66-52) Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., excluding weekends, there will be inside lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey work to the I-40 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Survey- Drainage

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding weekends, there will be intermittent inside/outside shoulder closures on I-24 eastbound and westbound for survey work from MM 67.0 to MM 75.5. Traffic control will consist of an attenuator truck and will be provided by Superior Traffic Control. (MM67 – 75)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy