Blue Raiders Down the Gamecocks 3-2 to Take the Series

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – In a low-scoring affair, Middle Tennessee defeated Jax State 3-2 on Sunday afternoon to take the series at Rudy Abbott Field.
On the mound, Austin Cornelius (3-4) was tabbed with the loss, while Trace Phillips (2-3) earned the win for Middle Tennessee and Patrick Johnson picked up his second save.
By the Numbers
9: Freshman Trace Phillips went a career-long 7.0 innings, giving up just one run on four hits, while striking out a career-high nine Gamecocks.
7: Seven Blue Raiders tallied a hit on the day. Gabe Jennings led the way with three base knocks, while Jackson Galloway, Luke Vinson and Brett Vondohlen each collected two. Vondohlen led the way with two RBI.
3: Freshman Colin Kerrigan only threw three pitches on the afternoon, but got the Blue Raiders out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning and got the first crucial out in the ninth inning.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!