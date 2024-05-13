Blue Raiders Down the Gamecocks 3-2 to Take the Series

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – In a low-scoring affair, Middle Tennessee defeated Jax State 3-2 on Sunday afternoon to take the series at Rudy Abbott Field.

On the mound, Austin Cornelius (3-4) was tabbed with the loss, while Trace Phillips (2-3) earned the win for Middle Tennessee and Patrick Johnson picked up his second save.

By the Numbers

9: Freshman Trace Phillips went a career-long 7.0 innings, giving up just one run on four hits, while striking out a career-high nine Gamecocks.

7: Seven Blue Raiders tallied a hit on the day. Gabe Jennings led the way with three base knocks, while Jackson Galloway , Luke Vinson and Brett Vondohlen each collected two. Vondohlen led the way with two RBI.

3: Freshman Colin Kerrigan only threw three pitches on the afternoon, but got the Blue Raiders out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning and got the first crucial out in the ninth inning.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy