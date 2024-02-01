Belmont Men’s Soccer Summer Youth Camps Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – January 31, 2024 – Registration is now open for Belmont University men’s soccer’s summer youth camps, which feature both a June and July session. Belmont’s Little Bruins and Junior Elite camps will be held Monday-Thursday, June 3-6 and July 22-25.

The two camps, Little Bruins and Junior Elite, will run simultaneously from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at E.S. Rose Park in Nashville, the home of the Bruins.

An early bird special is being offered for all camp participants who register before Friday, March 1. Youth camp registrants prior to Friday, March 1 will receive a FREE official Belmont men’s soccer Under Armour training top – the same shirt the Bruins wear at training each day.

All youth camps are $250 per camp participant.

Both the Little Bruins and Junior Elite camps are organized and operated by the Belmont men’s soccer staff with instruction from the Bruins’ coaches.

Little Bruins camps, for boys 6-14, are perfect for the youth soccer player looking to develop and improve their skills in a fun and competitive environment. The camps have something for everyone from beginners to experienced players.

Junior Elite camps, for boys born in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012, are perfect for the middle school-aged player looking for a challenging environment and exposure to training with college soccer coaches. The camps are catered toward players participating in elite/premier club soccer.

For complete Little Bruins and Junior Elite camp overviews and additional camp information, please visit the Belmont men’s soccer youth camps page.

Registration for both Little Bruins and Junior Elite camps can be found here or on the Belmont men’s soccer youth camps page.

Source: Belmont Sports