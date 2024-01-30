MTSU’s Online Master’s Degree Offerings Ranked Among Best in Tennessee

Middle Tennessee State University was recently recognized as among the “Best Online Master’s in Tennessee” in 2024 by Online Master’s Colleges, an online resource for prospective higher education students.

According to OMC, the ranking methodology incorporates the most recent data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, or IPEDS, and the National Center for Education Statistics. The evaluation process assesses universities on several factors, including affordable tuition, expert instructors, and retention and graduation rates, to name a few.

“Our program rankings put the best universities in front of students,” said Sai Yallapragada, CEO of Online Masters Colleges. “It’s our goal to make the searching process easy so students can make well-informed decisions for their education and future careers.”

Options for online courses and degrees at MTSU have expanded rapidly over the last three years. MTSU offers 55 fully online programs, an increase of 89% since 2020, with more than half of MTSU students enrolled in one online course in the fall of 2023. The increase represents nearly 10,500 students.

OMC ranked MTSU No. 3 behind the University of Tennessee, Knoxville at top and East Tennessee State University second.

“We are so pleased to report on the growth of MTSU Online in both the quantity and quality of online degrees and courses. This growth is a direct reflection of our outstanding faculty and their willingness to collaborate and innovate,” said Trey Martindale, MTSU’s chief online learning officer.

MTSU Online employs four instructional designers to ensure students receive high-quality instruction and provides faculty development, training workshops, and peer mentoring to increase teaching effectiveness. MTSU Online also offers essential student services such as counseling, tutoring, library services, and writing center tutors.

“We greatly appreciate the support from senior administration and all our stakeholders as we seek to offer educational opportunities to the people of our region and beyond. MTSU Online is here to serve,” said Martindale.

Online Master’s Colleges noted MTSU’s online master’s programs such as Aeronautical Science, Business Administration (MBA), Criminal Justice Administration, Curriculum and Instruction (Ed.S.), and Curriculum and Instruction (M.Ed.) that are designed for working adults and can be completed at the student’s preferred pace.