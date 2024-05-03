71 Student-Athletes Graduate from Belmont This Weekend



NASHVILLE, Tenn. – May 2, 2024 – This weekend, 71 Belmont student-athletes will earn their bachelor’s and master’s degrees as they participate in Belmont’s May Commencement Ceremonies at the Curb Event Center.

University President Dr. Greg Jones will preside over Friday and Saturday’s ceremonies.

The schedule of commencement ceremonies is as follows:

The May 3, 2024 9:30am ceremony celebrates graduates from the College of Law, Jack C. Massey College of Business, College of Education and Interdisciplinary Studies & Global Education.

The May 3, 2024 2:30pm ceremony celebrates graduates from the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences and Gordon E. Inman College of Nursing.

The May 4, 2024 9:30am ceremony celebrates graduates from the Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business.

The May 4, 2024 2:30pm ceremony celebrates graduates from the College of Music & Performing Arts, Watkins College of Art, O’More College of Architecture & Design, College of Science & Mathematics and College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences.

