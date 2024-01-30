KFC® INTRODUCES NEW SMASH\'D POTATO BOWLS

Jan. 29, 2024 – Kentucky Fried Chicken® is introducing new Smash’d Potato Bowls, an abundant, finger lickin’ good bowl for just $3.49.* Smash your hunger with a next-level twist on a fan-favorite Famous Bowl that makes potatoes the star, available at KFCs nationwide starting today.

Nothing beats mashed potatoes, except mashed potatoes topped with crispy Secret Recipe Fries, warm cheese sauce, bacon crumbles and a three-cheese blend. What could be better than all your favorite flavors smashed together for only $3.49? Adding five KFC’s hand-breaded, fan-favorite chicken nuggets for only $2 more.*

Smash’d Potato Bowls land on KFC menus nationally after a successful test run in Pittsburgh in 2023. KFC’s popular Famous Bowls first joined KFC menus in 2006 and in 2019 KFC introduced Mac & Cheese Bowls.

KFC is also introducing all your favorites in one with the new $20 Taste of KFC meal.** Available at KFCs nationwide starting today, this tasty combo comes with six pieces of KFC’s Original Recipe® chicken on the bone, as well as four finger lickin’ good individual sides including mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh coleslaw, corn, rich and creamy cheddar mac & cheese and four biscuits – all for just $20.**

KFC customers can use Quick Pick Up on KFC.com or the KFC app to order ahead of time and skip the line to pick up their order on KFC’s dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf. KFC account holders also enjoy ongoing special offers in the app.

KFC’s new tongue-in-cheek ad creative for the new menu item, “Lookin’ to Smash” invites customers to smash their hunger with the new cheesy, bacon-y, potato-y bowl of goodness.

*Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

**Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI and third-party ordering websites. Offer includes 6 pc chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, coleslaw, mac & cheese, corn, and 4 biscuits. Extra charge for substitutions may apply. Tax, tips and fees extra.

Source: PRnewswire

