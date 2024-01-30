Train & REO Speedwagon Announce Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

Two iconic bands, Train and REO Speedwagon announced a tour titled Summer Road Trip 2024.

The 44 city tour kicks off in July and will stop in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on August 18th. Joining Train and REO Speedwagon on the road as direct support on all dates is very special guest Yacht Rock Revue.

Of the tour, Train frontman Pat Monahan shared in a release, “When I was younger I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs. Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he’s as great a person as he is a songwriter. This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I’ll love being on the stage.”

Citi is the official card of the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, January 31st at 10am local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Fans can gain first access to the artist presales beginning Wednesday, January 31st at 10am local time until Thursday, February 1 at 10pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 2 at 10am local time at SaveMeSanFrancisco.com and REOSpeedwagon.com.