What’s New to Streaming in May 2024

Michael Carpenter
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this May 2024 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Tubi.

1Coming to Netflix May 2024

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for May 2024. READ MORE

2Coming to Disney+ May 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. READ MORE

3Coming to Max May 2024

Stream The Debuts Of Season Three Of Max Original Comedy Series “Hacks”; Max Original Drama Series “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.” READ MORE

4Coming to Hulu May 2024

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is everything coming to Hulu in May 2024. READ MORE

5Coming to Prime Video May 2024

Check below for the exciting list of titles heading to the Prime Video streaming service in May 2024. READ MORE

6Coming to Tubi May 2024

All Tubi titles below begin streaming for free on May 1, 2024. READ MORE

