Top 5 Stories From April 30, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from April 30, 2024.

1Health Inspections: Rutherford County April 30, 2024

These are the health scores for April 23-30, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

2Nashville Zoo Welcomes Four Red River Hog Piglets

Photo: Nashville Zoo

The Nashville Zoo is squealing over the exciting news of the birth of four red river hog piglets! Read more

3Man Wanted for Attempting to Take Unlawful Photos in Smyrna Target

Photo: Smyrna Police Department

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the male pictured above. Read more

4Food Battle – Best Mexican Restaurant in Rutherford County

best mexican rutherford

Burritos, tacos, margaritas, oh my! It’s a great time to kick back and enjoy delicious Mexican cuisine. Read more

5Centennial Park Conservancy Announces Spring Artist Lineup for Annual Musicians Corner

photo courtesy of Musicians Corner

Centennial Park Conservancy announced that Musicians Corner, Nashville’s beloved free concert series, is returning this spring for its 15th year with five weeks of live music in Centennial Park, kicking off May 17. Read more

