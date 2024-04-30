Top 5 Stories From April 30, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 30, 2024.
These are the health scores for April 23-30, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
The Nashville Zoo is squealing over the exciting news of the birth of four red river hog piglets! Read more
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the male pictured above. Read more
Burritos, tacos, margaritas, oh my! It’s a great time to kick back and enjoy delicious Mexican cuisine. Read more
Centennial Park Conservancy announced that Musicians Corner, Nashville’s beloved free concert series, is returning this spring for its 15th year with five weeks of live music in Centennial Park, kicking off May 17. Read more
