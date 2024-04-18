Everything New Coming to Disney Plus May 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.
Coming to Disney+ this May 2024
May 1
- Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (S3, 20 episodes)
- Marvel’s Daredevil (2003)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 315 “The Cavalry Has Arrived”
- X-Men ’97 – Ep 108 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 1
May 3
- Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
May 4
- How Not to Draw Shorts (Special R2D2 Episode) (S2, 4 Episodes)”>How Not to Draw
- Shorts (Special R2D2 Episode) (S2, 4 Episodes)
- Star Wars: Tales of the Empire – Premiere
May 5
- Monsters at Work (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming
May 7
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
May 8
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 7 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S1 Batch 2, 4 episodes)
- Let it Be – Premiere
- X-Men ’97 – Ep 109 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 2
May 10
- Doctor Who – Premiere – Episodes: “The Church on Ruby Road,” “Space Babies” and “Devil’s Chord”
May 15
- Big City Greens (S4, 4 episodes)
- Dino Ranch (S3, 5 episodes)
- X-Men ’97 – Ep 110 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 3
May 17
- Doctor Who – Episode “Boom”
May 22
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) – Premiere
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97 – Premiere
May 24
- The Beach Boys – Premiere
- Doctor Who – Episode “73 Yards”
May 28
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S4, 6 episodes)
May 31
- Jim Hensen Idea Man – Premiere
- Doctor Who – Episode: “Dot and Bubble”