Everything New Coming to Disney Plus May 2024

Michael Carpenter
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Coming to Disney+ this May 2024

May 1

  • Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (S3, 20 episodes)
  • Marvel’s Daredevil (2003)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 315 “The Cavalry Has Arrived”
  • X-Men ’97 – Ep 108 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 1

May 3

  • Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

May 4

  • How Not to Draw Shorts (Special R2D2 Episode) (S2, 4 Episodes)”>How Not to Draw
  • Shorts (Special R2D2 Episode) (S2, 4 Episodes)
  • Star Wars: Tales of the Empire – Premiere

May 5

  • Monsters at Work (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming

May 7

  • Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

May 8

  • Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 7 episodes)
  • Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S1 Batch 2, 4 episodes)
  • Let it Be – Premiere
  • X-Men ’97 – Ep 109 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 2

May 10

  • Doctor Who – Premiere – Episodes: “The Church on Ruby Road,” “Space Babies” and “Devil’s Chord”

May 15

  • Big City Greens (S4, 4 episodes)
  • Dino Ranch (S3, 5 episodes)
  • X-Men ’97 – Ep 110 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 3

May 17

  • Doctor Who – Episode “Boom”

May 22

  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) – Premiere
  • Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97 – Premiere

May 24

  • The Beach Boys – Premiere
  • Doctor Who – Episode “73 Yards”

May 28

  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S4, 6 episodes)

May 31

  • Jim Hensen Idea Man – Premiere
  • Doctor Who – Episode: “Dot and Bubble”

