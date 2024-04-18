Everything New Coming to Disney Plus May 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Coming to Disney+ this May 2024

May 1

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (S3, 20 episodes)

Marvel’s Daredevil (2003)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 315 “The Cavalry Has Arrived”

X-Men ’97 – Ep 108 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 1

May 3

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

May 4

How Not to Draw Shorts (Special R2D2 Episode) (S2, 4 Episodes)”>How Not to Draw

Shorts (Special R2D2 Episode) (S2, 4 Episodes)

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire – Premiere

May 5

Monsters at Work (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming

May 7

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

May 8

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 7 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S1 Batch 2, 4 episodes)

Let it Be – Premiere

X-Men ’97 – Ep 109 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 2

May 10

Doctor Who – Premiere – Episodes: “The Church on Ruby Road,” “Space Babies” and “Devil’s Chord”

May 15

Big City Greens (S4, 4 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S3, 5 episodes)

X-Men ’97 – Ep 110 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 3

May 17

Doctor Who – Episode “Boom”

May 22

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) – Premiere

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97 – Premiere

May 24

The Beach Boys – Premiere



Doctor Who – Episode “73 Yards”

May 28

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S4, 6 episodes)

May 31

Jim Hensen Idea Man – Premiere

Doctor Who – Episode: “Dot and Bubble”