WEATHER ALERT 4-18-2024 Severe Storms Possible

Expect the possibility of 2 rounds of storms. The first this afternoon of more of the scattered variety and the second this evening. Hail and straight-line winds will be of the biggest concern. Much cooler weather this weekend will follow this front.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Today
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 62. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. West wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.