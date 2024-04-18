OBITUARY: James William Price

James William Price, age 84, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday evening April 11, 2024.

He is survived by his wife Thelma Leverette Price, the love of his life for 63 years; son, Steve Price of Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Sandy Hill and her husband Allen of Colleyville, TX; son, Brian Price of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Shannon La Mar and her husband Nick of Fort Worth, TX and Ryan Hill and his wife Mollie of Hurst, TX; great-grandchildren, Noah La Mar and Nathan Hill and one unborn great-grandchild (due in November 2024); along with a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sarah Boyce and Edward Price, Sr.; sister Christine Price Robichaud and brother Edward Price, Jr.

Mr. Price was born in Murfreesboro and graduated from Central High School in 1957 and attended MTSU. After 35 years, he retired from State Farm Insurance Company in 1995 and he was a longtime member of Third Baptist Church. He loved all sports, he loved to play chess and was a member of the Chess Club and won the Middle Tennessee Amateur Chess Tournament.

He enjoyed visits from his family and always looked forward to his weekly Scrabble games with his son Steve. He also had a special love for his cat Maggie.

A graveside service to celebrate Mr. Price will be on the afternoon of Monday, April 22, 2024 at Two O’clock at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Brother David Moody officiating. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

