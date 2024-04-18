OBITUARY: Thomas R. Miller Sr.

Thomas R. Miller, Sr. of La Vergne, TN, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was 77 years old.

Thomas was born on August 31, 1946, in Ellenville, NY; he was the son of the late Roy and Margaret (Talmadge) Miller.

Shortly after serving onboard the USS Waller (DD-466) and USS Samuel B. Roberts (DD-823) as a Torpedoman’s Mate in the U.S. Navy, Tom began a 24-year career at VAW Aluminum in Ellenville.

In 1979, he married his wife, Eileen, and they went on to have 8 children and 9 grandchildren. Acting on a leap of faith, Tom moved his family to Nashville, TN in 1992 upon finding work at the famous Opryland Hotel and Resort. A selfless and hardworking man, Tom fully retired in 2021 after spending 20+ years in the grocery industry.

Tom is survived by his wife of 44 years, Eileen; children, Thomas Miller, Jr. (Donna), Elayna Hooper (Jon), Tabatha Roll (Justin), James Miller (Iarra), Melissa Mellencamp, Jonathan Miller, Deidre Musgrove (Brandon), and Julia Swope (Dylan); grandchildren, Ellen, Garrett, Reagan, Peyton, Emerson, Paisley, Priest, Jackson, and Adelynn Rose; and several nieces and nephews.

Tom was predeceased by his parents and sister, Marian Coutant.

Visitation will be on Sunday, April 21st, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 3:00 PM Monday, April 22nd at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will be at a later date at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

