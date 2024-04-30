Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – April 29, 2024

Vanderbilt went 2-2 last week with wins over UT Martin and Mississippi State.

SEASON STATS

SEC STATS

Overall Record: 31-13, 11-10 SEC

Streak: L2

Last Week’s Results (2-2)

Tuesday, April 23 vs. UT Martin – W, 5-4

Friday, April 26 vs. Mississippi State – W, 4-0

Saturday, April 27 vs. Mississippi State – L, 4-7

Sunday, April 28 vs. Mississippi State – L, 7-8

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, April 30 vs. Tennessee Tech – 6 p.m.

Friday, May 3 at Georgia – 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 4 at Georgia – 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 5 at Georgia – Noon

Commodore Notes

Davis Diaz hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to lead Vanderbilt to a 5-4, walk-off win over UT Martin on Tuesday night at Hawkins Field. After Vanderbilt led 4-1 through four innings, UT Martin pulled even in the eighth inning to send the game to the ninth tied at 4-4. The walk-off homer by Diaz was the first by a Commodore since Troy LaNeve vs. Kentucky on May 20, 2021.

Bryce Cunningham threw a complete-game shutout to lead Vanderbilt past Mississippi State, 4-0, in the series opener Friday night. Cunningham turned in the longest outing of his career, throwing 122 pitches while allowing only two hits to the Bulldogs. Cunningham’s performance on Friday was Vanderbilt’s second complete-game shutout on the season and first against an SEC team since Hunter Owen blanked Ole Miss on March 17 last season. For his performance, Cunningham was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season.

Mississippi State took the next two games in the series. The Dores battled back from a five-run deficit Saturday to make it a one-run game in the eighth, but the Bulldogs added two runs in the ninth to win, 7-4. Like Saturday, the Dores fell behind early as Mississippi State built a 6-0 lead through four innings. Vanderbilt used a six-run sixth inning to tie the game, highlighted by a game-tying three-run homer by Troy LaNeve. Vandy took a 7-6 lead in the seventh but the Bulldogs used a go-ahead, two-run homer in the ninth to win, 8-7.

Vanderbilt wraps up an eight-game homestand Tuesday night against Tennessee Tech at Hawkins Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on SECN+. Vandy and Tennessee Tech will be meeting for the 73rd time. The Dores lead the all-time series 49-23 and won last season’s meeting, 12-1. Vanderbilt has won four consecutive in the series.

Stats Spotlight

Team

Doubles (99) – 2nd in SEC, 19th in DI

ERA (4.36) – 5th in SEC, 22nd in DI

Fielding Percentage (0.977) – 6th in SEC, 39th in DI

Hits (424) – 5th in SEC, 84th in DI

Hits Allowed per Nine Innings (7.55) – 2nd in SEC, 8th in DI

Shutouts (3) – 6th in SEC, 31st in DI

Stolen bases (78) – 2nd in SEC, 32nd in DI

Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio (2.95) – 4th in SEC, 9th in DI

Strikeouts per Nine Innings (10.7) – 6th in SEC, 14th in DI

WHIP (1.24) – 4th in SEC, 6th in DI

Walks Allowed per Nine Innings (3.62) – 4th in SEC, 25th in DI

Individual

Doubles Jonathan Vastine (14) – 4th in SEC

Hits Allowed per Nine Innings Bryce Cunningham (6.64) – 7th in SEC, 48th in DI Carter Holton (7.09) – 12th in SEC, 80th in DI

Stolen Bases RJ Austin (20) – 2nd in SEC, 39th in DI Calvin Hewett (18) – 5th in SEC, 65th in DI

Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio Carter Holton (4.53) – 8th in SEC, 55th in DI Bryce Cunningham (3.62) – 14th in SEC

Strikeouts Carter Holton (86) – 3rd in SEC, 13th in DI Bryce Cunningham (76) – 6th in SEC, 38th in DI

Strikeouts per Nine Innings Carter Holton (12.97) – 5th in SEC, 24th in DI Bryce Cunningham (11.21) – 13th in SEC, 63rd in DI

WHIP Bryce Cunningham (1.08) – 7th in SEC, 50th in DI Carter Holton (1.11) – 7th in SEC, 63rd in DI



