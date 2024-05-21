Ribbon Cutting: Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care in Murfreesboro

Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care held its ribbon cutting on March 13, 2024, for its location at 3403 S. Church Street in Murfreesboro.
Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care, with 15 locations in middle Tennessee, is a joint venture between Ascension Saint Thomas and Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care & Walk-in Centers, one of the largest independent operators of urgent and family care centers in the Southeast.
Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care
3403 S. Church Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37127
(615) 546-0015
