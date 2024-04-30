Blue Raiders Basketball Inks Murfreesboro Native Emily Monson

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Former Blackman High School standout and Purdue guard Emily Monson has signed with Middle Tennessee women’s basketball, head coach Rick Insell announced Monday afternoon.

“We are excited to welcome Emily back to the Murfreesboro and to the Blue Raider family,” Insell said. “I have followed her for years. She is a versatile player, that can do a lot of different things, and she can play multiple positions. We are excited for her future and are glad to have her and her family become part of our program.”

Monson, a 6-1 guard from Murfreesboro, scored 1,066 career points and 337 career rebounds while helping guide Blackman to four regional championships, three district titles, and the 2021 Tennessee 3A State Championship.

At Purdue, she appeared in 20 games this past season, logging a career-high 14 minutes against Southern Indiana.

Source: MTSU

