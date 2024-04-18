OBITUARY: Deborah Mae Cordle Russell

Deborah Mae Cordle Russell, age 61 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024.

She was a native of Lafayette, GA and was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Jo Cordle.

Mrs. Russell was a retired RN with St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Mark Russell; children, Stephanie Hillard and husband Billy, and Justin Russell and wife Sally; grandchildren, Liam and Wyatt, Harley, Phoenix, Arielle, Maple; father, Wayne Cordle, Sr., and wife Evelyn; sister, Renee Cox and husband Richard; brother, Wayne Cordle, Jr and wife Richelle; niece, Elizabeth Cordle, and nephew, David Morrison and wife Chrystal; great nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 20th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be on Sunday, April 21st, at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

