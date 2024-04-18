OBITUARY: Judy Ann Dyer

Judy Ann Dyer, age 70, passed away at her residence on April 16, 2024.

She was born in Madisonville, KY and a resident of Rutherford County. Judy was a member of the Bible Church of Jesus for over 40 years.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, John Ray and Nellie Elizabeth Hughes Bumpus; husband, James Michael Dyer; sons, Jason Eric Jones, Timmy Dyer; and sister, Anita Marie Bumpus.

She is survived by step-daughters, Angie Lokey and Tammy Brown; sisters, Elizabeth C. Dunkerson, Marsha Faye Bumpus, Mary Kathleen Bumpus; and special friend and neighbor, BJ Spurling.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, April 19, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with Johnny and Mark Tipton officiating. Burial will follow at Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

