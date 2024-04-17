Top 5 Stories From April 17, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
7

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 17, 2024.

1Former CUSA Defensive Player of the Year Signs with Blue Raiders

Elina Arike
Photo by MTSU

Former Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and Texas Tech forward Elina Arike has signed with Middle Tennessee women’s basketball. Read more

211th Annual Rutherford Cable ATHENA Awards Set for May

Rutherford Cable is the founding sponsor of the local ATHENA International Leadership Award program. Cable is excited to announce the 2024 nominees for this year’s award. Read more

3Will Project Keystone Get Downtown Murfreesboro Development Started?

project keystone broad street view

This project, proposed by Brentwood-based developer HRP Residential, will makeover a large section of land owned by the city that runs along Broad from Church to Vine. Read more

4Smyrna Restaurant Manager Arrested for Violating the Sex Offender Registry

Edwardo Rodriguez (Photo: Smyrna Police Department)

On 4/12/2025, Edwardo Rodriguez was arrested for violating the sex offender registry. Rodriguez is a manager of a restaurant in Smyrna. Read more

5Damage to I-840 Bridge Prompts Closure

Photo: TDOT

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has closed a portion of I-840 in Williamson County at mile marker 28 due to bridge damage. Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here