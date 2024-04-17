Top 5 Stories From April 17, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 17, 2024.
Former Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and Texas Tech forward Elina Arike has signed with Middle Tennessee women's basketball.
Rutherford Cable is the founding sponsor of the local ATHENA International Leadership Award program. Cable is excited to announce the 2024 nominees for this year's award.
This project, proposed by Brentwood-based developer HRP Residential, will makeover a large section of land owned by the city that runs along Broad from Church to Vine.
On 4/12/2025, Edwardo Rodriguez was arrested for violating the sex offender registry. Rodriguez is a manager of a restaurant in Smyrna.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has closed a portion of I-840 in Williamson County at mile marker 28 due to bridge damage.