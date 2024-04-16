Damage to I-840 Bridge Prompts Closure

April 16, 2024 – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has closed a portion of I-840 in Williamson County at mile marker 28 due to bridge damage.

The 840 eastbound bridge was damaged by a CSX crew doing work on the railroad underneath. TDOT has sent a bridge inspection team to the site to determine the extent of the damage.

Eastbound lanes will remain closed for the time being. There is a diversion in place at Exit 23 for State Route 246 / Carters Creek Pike.

TDOT is asking drivers to bear with them at this time as they inspect the bridge and determine next steps.

