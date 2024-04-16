Blue Raiders Basketball Lands Transfer Alec Oglesby

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. April 15, 2024 – Alec Oglesby has committed to Middle Tennessee men’s basketball. In Oglesby, the Blue Raiders add a 6’5″ grad transfer from Stetson.

“Alec is a great addition to our program in many ways,” head coach Nick McDevitt said. “The first thing that you notice is his ability to shoot the basketball, but he’s more than just a shooter. He brings levels of experience and toughness that make us better. Most importantly, he’s a winner, having been to the NCAA Tournament at two different institutions.”

A 40 percent 3-point shooter during his time at Stetson, Oglesby started all 34 games for the Hatters in 2023-24, averaging 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He scored in double figures 17 times, including a season-high 22 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range to go along with eight rebounds at FIU on December 19.

Source: MTSU

