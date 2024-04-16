Rutherford County Health Department Recognized for Outstanding Service with Regional Award

The Tennessee Department of Health’s Mid-Cumberland Regional Office has chosen the Rutherford County Health Department as the Outstanding Health Department of the Year from among the 12 county departments in the region.

The distinction is awarded annually during National Public Health Week to a county health department whose staff has demonstrated excellence in teamwork and community engagement while advancing the mission and vision of the department.

The staff of the Rutherford County Health Department was nominated and chosen for this award by their coworkers and peers. The nomination highlights the strong commitment to community service by effectively serving the rapidly population of Tennessee. The department has consistently achieved exceptional performance, scoring perfectly on various quality measures. It has shown leadership in maternal and infant health through initiatives like the Annual Community Baby Shower and collaborations for car-seat safety checks.

Their WIC program manages the largest caseload in the state, and their dedication to community engagement is evident in events like the “Coats for Kids” program and the Fight Flu campaign, which included tailored flu pods for rural areas. Additionally, the health department excels in dental care, being the only program in the region to receive a perfect score on risk management reviews. It actively addresses health disparities through partnerships with local institutions and has been recognized for its commitment to employee well-being by organizations like the American Heart Association and Forbes magazine. The department’s outstanding performance, innovative programs, commitment to equity, teamwork, and dedication to workforce development make it deserving of the title.

“We are extremely honored to receive this acknowledgement, and that honor is shared by every person in our department who contributes daily to improving the health and well-being of our community,” said Rutherford County Health Department Director Byron Cumbie. “As our county grows, so grows our commitment to our values of compassion, service, and excellence”.

For more information about services or to schedule an appointment, please call the Rutherford County Health Department at 615-898-7880.