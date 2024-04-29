Everything New Coming to Prime Video May 2024

Check below for the exciting list of titles heading to the Prime Video streaming service in May 2024.

Everything Coming to Prime Video in May 2024

Available in May:

  • Angry Birds Mystery Island

May 1:

  • 12 Angry Men
  • 3:10 To Yuma (1957)
  • A Dangerous Method
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence
  • Airplane!
  • All That Heaven Allows
  • American Me
  • Anatomy Of A Murder
  • Atonement
  • Bachelor Party Vegas
  • Beautiful And Twisted
  • Beautiful Girls
  • Because I Said So
  • Ben Hur
  • Biloxi Blues
  • Blame It On Rio
  • Blues Brothers 2000
  • Bottle Rocket
  • Breach
  • Breathless
  • Brigsby Bear
  • California Suite
  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Call Me Crazy: A Five Film
  • Capote
  • Chocolat
  • Clockstoppers
  • Coco Before Chane (2009)
  • Cold Mountain
  • Cry Macho
  • Dead Reckoning
  • Death Race (2008)
  • Death Race 2
  • Death Race 3: Inferno
  • Delta Force
  • Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
  • Drew Peterson: Untouchable
  • Emma.(2020)
  • Erin Brockovich
  • Europa Report
  • Everybody Wants Some!!
  • Fatal Attraction (1987)
  • Fire In The Sky
  • Flight Of The Intruder
  • Fluke
  • Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
  • Fried Green Tomatoes
  • Gattaca
  • Gilda
  • Glory
  • Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man
  • Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
  • Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
  • Hellraiser V: Inferno
  • Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
  • Hellraiser VII: Deader
  • Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
  • Imagine That
  • In A Lonely Place
  • Indecent Proposal
  • Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)
  • Isle Of The Dead
  • John Lewis: Good Trouble
  • Knock On Any Door
  • Koyaanisqatsi
  • Lassie: The Road Back
  • Lizzie Borden Took An Ax
  • Lone Wolf Mcquade
  • Magnificent Obsession
  • Malcolm X
  • Men At Work
  • Night School
  • Not Another Teen Movie
  • On The Waterfront
  • Once Upon A Time In The West
  • Open Wide
  • Pal Joey
  • Panic Room
  • Pillow Talk
  • Pompeii
  • Psycho (1960)
  • Rear Window
  • Reindeer Games Homecoming
  • Repo Men
  • Roboshark
  • Rolling Thunder
  • Rope
  • Run Lola Run
  • Schindler’s List
  • Serpico
  • Shampoo
  • Sliver
  • Some Like It Hot
  • Soul Plane
  • Stargate: Continuum
  • Stargate: The Ark Of Truth
  • Steel Magnolias
  • Steppin’ Into The Holiday
  • The Accused
  • The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension
  • The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland
  • The Advocate’s Devil
  • The Big Chill
  • The Big Heat
  • The Birdcage
  • The Birds
  • The Blues Brothers
  • The Change-Up
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • The Deer Hunter
  • The Harder They Fall (1956)
  • The Lady From Shanghai
  • The Last Detail
  • The Man in the Iron Mask
  • The Man Who Knew Too Much
  • The Mountain Men
  • The Night of The Hunter
  • The One
  • The Ring (2002)
  • The Swimmer
  • The Tarnished Angels
  • The Wiz
  • Tom & Jerry (2021)
  • Undercover Brother
  • Vertigo
  • Virtuosity
  • Whiplash
  • With This Ring
  • Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

May 2:

  • ‘The Idea of You’
  • Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
  • Sixteen Candles

May 3:

  • Clarkson’s Farm S3
  • NWSL

May 4:

  • Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video

May 8:

  • Maxton Hall – The World Between Us
  • Oh My Ghost
  • The GOAT

May 14:

  • ‘American Fiction’
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Muppets From Space

May 15:

  • Fifty Shades of Black

May 16:

  • ‘Outer Range’ Season 2
  • Academy of Country Music Awards
  • WNBA
  • Creed
  • Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story

May 17:

  • 99 (2024)

May 23:

  • ‘The Blue Angels’
  • The 1% Club

May 24:

  • DOM S3

May 25:

  • Bombshell

May 28:

  • ‘The Boys in the Boat’

May 30:

  • Die Hart 2: Die Harter

May 31:

  • The Outlaws S3

